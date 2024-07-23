Moolenaar, Witnesses Opening Remarks and Testimony

JM hearing
July 23, 2024
Press Release

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Today, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party is holding a hearing titled "The Great Firewall and the CCP’s Export of its Techno-Authoritarian Surveillance State."

  • Testimony of Mr. Nat Kretchun, Senior Vice President for Programs, Open Technology Fund (OTF)

  • Testimony of Dr. Zack Cooper, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

  • ﻿Testimony of Mr. Xiao Qiang, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, China Digital Times
Issues:CCP Internal Repression CCP International Influence